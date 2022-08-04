ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man faces up to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his fourth felony charge in 14 years, the District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Robert Shelton, 37, was previously convicted of felony charges in 2008, 2009 and 2012.

On July 16, 2008, Shelton was convicted in Monroe County of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. He was sentenced to “five years’ probation with an eight-week shock incarceration component,” according to the DA’s office.

On January 7, 2009, Shelton was convicted of assault in the second degree. He received three years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

On April 20, 2012, in Washington County, Shelton was convicted of promoting prison contraband in the first degree. He was sentenced to serve between 18 months and three years in prison.

In March 2020, officials say that Shelton sold a pistol, a rifle, and ammunition to an individual working with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

In addition to prison time, Shelton faces a maximum potential fine of $250,000. Shelton is scheduled to be sentenced on November 10, 2022, at 11 a.m.