Rochester 19-year-old recovering after shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man is recovering after having been shot Friday evening in Rochester in the area of Rugby Avenue and Arnett Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the victim is 19 years old and he was shot in his upper body.

AMR transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.