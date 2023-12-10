ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of Robin Street in the City of Rochester is closed for an active investigation as Rochester Police confirm a homicide Sunday night.

According to RPD, at 7:40 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Robin St for the report of a person shot. Police say, the 37-year-old victim, a man from the city, was shot in the upper body and did not survive.

Robin St. between Emerson and Glenwood will be closed while RPD continues to investigate. We have a crew on scene working to gather additional details.

