PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office say they have identified a suspect in connection to a robbery in the town of Phelps.

Authorities say 28-year-old Brandon Burgess of Lyons robbed a 7-Eleven Tuesday.

Officials say the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office at 585-394-4560 or the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 315-946-9711.