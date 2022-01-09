Carjacking leads to police pursuit near N. Clinton Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department and the Greece Police Department are investigating a carjacking which then led to a police chase Sunday night.

Officials say that around 5:12 p.m. a RPD officer observed a 2012 Honda Accord in the area of Portland Ave and Clifford Street that was stolen earlier in a robbery in the Town of Greece.

An 84-year-old woman was forcibly thrown to the ground by a suspect at which point he stole her vehicle. The officer made an attempt to make a traffic stop however the suspect refused to pull over.

A pursuit was initiated which ultimately ended in near N Clinton Avenue and Oscar Street.

The suspect did strike a curb on Upper Falls Boulevard causing a damaged front wheel however there were no accidents involving any pedestrians, citizen vehicles nor any police vehicles.

There were no injuries to report as the result of this pursuit.

One male Rochester city resident and one male Greece resident are currently in custody.

The two are being interviewed by RPD and GPD investigators at this time.