ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 22-year-old man was arrested on robbery charges after menacing a city resident with a handgun and stealing their vehicle from a gas station on Lyell Avenue.

Authorities say officers were led to the 1100 block of Lyell Avenue shortly after midnight on August 10 for the report of a carjacking. According to the victim, he was approached by two males who menaced him with a handgun before stealing property from his person along with his vehicle.

The vehicle was found by police shortly after the report. Investigators identified 22-year-old Adeosun Hughes as the suspect and took him into custody on Tuesday, September 6.

Hughes was charged with robbery in the first and second degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree. He was transported to Monroe County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

