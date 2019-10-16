Rideout’s attorney argues there’s no evidence for murder conviction

ROCHESTER, N.Y.N (WROC) — Laura Rideout’s attorney argued her appeal on Wednesday saying she didn’t get a fair trial because she was tried with her two sons.

Laura was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 2016 murder of her estranged husband, Craig Rideout.

Laura Rideout and her son Colin Rideout were convicted of killing Craig Rideout in the basement of his house.

A medical examiner said the cause of death was strangulation and blunt force trauma.

His body was found on the side of the road in Yates County — his face disfigured from acid.

In court on Wednesday, Rideout’s attorney said there wasn’t enough evidence to prove that Laura Rideout was guilty of murder and deserves a new trial.

“We have fully admitted that Laura was involved in the cleanup after the murder, there’s no doubt about it and maybe that was the morally wrong choice to make,” her defense attorney William Clauss said. “She could have called the authorities I suppose and tried to turn in her children, but she didn’t. But that doesn’t make her a murderer.”

“It’s very clear that at the trial, everyone’s defense was that they were not involved in this homicide,” Deputy Chief of Appeals Leah Mervine said. “To the extent that there was any finger pointing or anything of that nature, there was nothing that rose to the level that it would make the trial unfair for any of the defendants.”

Rideout’s attorney wants her sentenced reduced to 15 years to life.