ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A rally in the city of Rochester Saturday pushed for the safety of the community.

Organizers of the rally, “Restore Law and Community Safety,” are pushing for change in legislation that will hold felons and repeat offenders accountable for their actions.

Organizers said many occurrences of violence in the city are due to individuals being released on parole and committing more crime.

Community Action Coordinator Marcus Williams says he feels those in charge aren’t listening to concerns in the community.

“People say it’s not to do with bail reform. It’s not to do with less is more, but if you live in a community like mine, that’s high impact and really just everywhere and violence everywhere, you know that that’s not true,” said Williams. “It’s only a couple days about a week or two left in the legislative session in Albany and those are the people who make our laws and assembly, our senators. They’re not listening to us and they’re supposed to represent us. “

Williams added that legislation like Defund the Police, Less is More, and Elimination of Bail are contributing to these issues.