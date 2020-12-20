RPD: One dead, one in critical condition after shooting on Resolute Circle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at the Resolute Circle apartment complex.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday police responded to the scene for the reports of shots heard. Once they arrived they found one male in the parking lot who had been shot in the upper body. Life-saving measures were attempted but were not successful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim will be released pending the Medical Examiner’s report.

Officers found out there was another shooting victim in a nearby apartment building. The second male victim also suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken to Strong. He is currently in critical condition, but his injuries aren’t currently considered life-threatening.

The RPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating the murder. They say the preliminary investigation revealed that both men were in the parking lot when an unknown person began shooting at them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, call Crimestoppers at 423-9300, or email the Major Crimes Unit at MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov.