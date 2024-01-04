ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Livonia man has been accused of unlawfully entering someone’s home and assaulting one of the tenants.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the victims came back home and found their neighbor, 35-year-old Eric Fowler, inside their home without permission. It was alleged that Fowler then punched one of the victims in the face in front of someone under the age of 17.

In addition, investigators revealed that multiple items inside the home were damaged before Fowler left.

Deputies arrested Fowler, but they said he was not cooperating and was physically resisting. It was further alleged he had PCP on him.

Fowler was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Livingston County Jail.