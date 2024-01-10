ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster police are asking neighbors to review their security camera videos after a home invasion robbery on Halesworth Lane late Tuesday night.

According to WPD, two men held a resident at gunpoint before entering the home. One of the victims was later taken to Rochester General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.

WPD is asking for residents of Halesworth Lane, Bannerwood Drive, Foxworth Lane, County Line Road (between Ridge and State), and Ridge Road (Between Philips Road and County Line Road) to review their surveillance footage taken on Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Police ask anyone with information about cars or pedestrians captured in that video to call 911 during this active investigation.