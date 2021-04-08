Report: Former NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, including prominent doctor, then himself, in York County shooting

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Five people were killed and one person was injured at a home in Rock Hill Wednesday evening after what officials are calling a mass shooting.

Sheriff’s deputies, EMS workers, and officials with the York County Coroner’s Office were called to the 4400 block of Marshall Road following a report of a shooting involving multiple people.

Upon arrival, deputies found several victims dead.

Officials have identified the victims as Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69. The couple was found deceased inside of their home.

Photo: Robert D Lesslie, MD, Facebook

Photo: Dr. Robert Lesslie, Facebook

Photo: Barbara Lesslie, Facebook

Photo: Dr. Robert Lesslie, Facebook

Their two grandchildren, Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, were also found dead from gunshot wounds in the home.

Detectives say a fifth victim was found deceased outside of the home. James Lewis, 38, was working at the home at the time of the incident. He also died from gunshot wounds.

Photo: James Lewis

Photo: James and his three children, James Raymond Lewis Jr. and twins Drake and Ariah, 13

The Sheriff’s Office says all of the deaths are being investigated as homicides. Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.

A sixth person was also reportedly shot and injured. Their condition is unknown.

As you can imagine, our team at GSM Services is heart broken from the events that transpired yesterday evening in York, SC. Both men involved in this incident are long-standing, beloved members of our family at GSM. These men embody the values we strive to achieve at GSM and are family focused, up-beat, and wonderful team members who cared about all the people they encountered. In the coming days, our focus is on helping these families and our team members cope with this tragedy. We wish to thank the law enforcement and emergency management personnel who have been so helpful with their communication, empathy, and professionalism as we dealt with this yesterday and overnight. We also want to thank our community for all the support for our team and these families. Our community has helped us build this company through all of our good times and we are blessed knowing this support continues during bad times. Please continue to keep our families in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days. Joel and Steven Long, GSM Services

The Associated Press is reporting that former NFL pro Phillip Adams was the gunman who opened fire on the family. A source told the AP that Adams’ parents lived near Dr. Lesslie’s house.

Adams killed himself sometime after midnight, the source said.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Adams was found deceased by police following a standoff. His cause of death is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, they said.

Adams played college football at South Carolina State before a six year NFL career. He most recently played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2015, according to his NFL biography.

Detectives are still on scene investigating.

The York County Sheriff’s Office plans to hold a news conference Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Moss Justice Center in York. FOX 46 will have live updates on-air and stream live on FOX46.COM.