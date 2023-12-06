ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man with prior sex offender convictions was convicted again for possession of child porn on Wednesday.

Jason Koscielski, 35, was sentenced to serve 12 years and 7 months in prison and 20 years of supervised release after he was convicted on a child porn charge.

According to the US District Attorney’s Office, between November 2 and November 16, 2021, Koscielski used a phone in violation of the terms of his prior supervised release to send and receive images of child pornography. It was found with approximately 476 images of child pornography. Many of the images involved children younger than 12 years old.

On November 5, 2021, Koscielski also used the phone to exchange sexually explicit photos with a 15-year-old male. He pled guilty to possession of child pornography and was convicted.