ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A previously convicted sex offender pleaded guilty to new child porn charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Prosecutors said 39-year-old Benjamin Crout of Bath, pleaded guilty to ‘possession of child pornography by an individual with a prior sex offense’.

In January, investigators tracked an IP address to Crout’s home where they discovered more than one-thousand tablet and cell phone images of child pornography, including infants and toddlers.

Crout was convicted of possessing sexual performance by a child less than 16 and attempted sexual abuse in the first degree in Steuben County Court back in 2004, the U.S. Attorney said.

Crout faces ten to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced in January of 2024.