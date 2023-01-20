ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Savona man is going back to prison for ten years after being sentenced for possession of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced Friday that 49-year-old John Fadden was sentenced to 120 months in prison. He was convicted of possession of child pornography by an individual who has a prior conviction involving child sexual abuse.

Acting on tips sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, investigators traced 185 images uploaded by Fadden, and after a search of his home, discovered almost 300 more on electronic and storage devices.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Fadden was convicted in 1991, 1992, and 2001 of first-degree sexual abuse, having had sexual contact with a child under the age of 11. In 2013, Fadden, a Level 3 registered sex offender, was convicted of failing to report a change of address.