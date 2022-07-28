ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect accused of attacking Congressman Lee Zeldin — 43-year-old David Jakubonis — will remain in custody after a federal hearing on Thursday.

Jakubonis — a Fairport resident — faces an attempted assault charge for his involvement in an attack on Zeldin at the VFW in Perinton last week.

Jakubonis appeared before the judge in his hearing, where his attorney asked for his release into in-patient alcohol treatment — with the judge seeking a broader background of Jakubonis’s mental health history.

He first appeared before a state judge immediately after the attack, but during his hearing, Jakubonis was wiping tears from his eyes as his attorney recounted the traumas in his personal life.

His attorney also said that Jakubonis was an Army veteran and thought Zeldin was making fun of veterans. Prosecutors said Jakubonis could be heard repeatedly telling Zeldin “you’re done.”

The judge also questioned the device Jakubonis was holding while approaching Zeldin, which his attorney described as a keychain “for self-protection.”

The case was adjourned for 30 days for the judge to review more evidence and also requested the release of Jakubonis’s medical records for background on his mental health.

Jakubonis faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and is due back in federal court on August 24.