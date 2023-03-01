ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The war veteran accused of attacking Congressman Lee Zeldin at a campaign stop in Perinton is expected to speak at federal court Wednesday morning as he still faces charges.

On July 21, 2022, Congressman Zeldin was speaking at the VFW on Macedon Center Road while he was running for governor of New York. While he was discussing bail reform, a man — later identified as 43-year-old David Jakubonis — climbed onto the stage and lunged at Zeldin with a keychain. He was restrained by AMVETS Director Joe Chenelly.

Jakubonis was arrested on July 23, 2022, and faced a federal charge for attempting to assault Zeldin. He was released in late October under strict conditions — he would have to go through a 28-day alcohol program at the VA in Bath, he would wear a GPS monitor and a monitor to gauge his alcohol intake, and he will go to Veterans Treatment Court and live at Richards House.

It was later revealed that Jakubonis was a decorated war veteran and was a recipient of the Bronze Star — Chenelly vowed to help Jakubonis on the night of the attack.

