ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — David Jakubonis, the man who was arrested and charged after trying to attack Congressman Lee Zeldin, will remain in custody following his second court appearance Friday.

Officials said that Friday’s court appearance was a continuation of his previous detention hearing held back in July, where it was decided he would remain in custody.

Prosecutors said that Jakubonis will remain in custody amid concerns that he may be a danger to the public if he’s released.

On July 21, 2022, Congressman Zeldin was giving a speech at a campaign event in Perinton when Jakubonis climbed onto the trailer that Zeldin was standing on. He then lunged a keychain at Zeldin and was then restrained by bystanders. Jakubonis was arrested after the incident and then released.

Jakubonis was taken into custody on July 23, 2022, and faced a charge of assault using a dangerous weapon. The potential maximum penalty of the charge is 10 years in prison.

He appeared in court on July 28, 2022, for a federal hearing. The case was adjourned so the judge can request Jakubonis’s medical records to review his mental health background.

The Fairport man will stay in jail until October 6.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.