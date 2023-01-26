ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A registered sex offender in Rochester pleaded guilty to new charges of possessing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Between May 2021 and June 2022, 36-year-old Matthew Schulman was allegedly having an online conversation with someone he thought was an 11-year-old girl. The person he was contacting was an undercover investigator with the New York State Police.

According to NYSP, Shulman was asking for child pornography and was trying to convince the investigator to have sex with him. He also shared child pornography featuring prepubescent minors.

In June 2022, homeland Security and the NYSP executed a search warrant at Shulman’s home in Rochester. He was arrested following the search.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that prior to his arrest, Shulman was convicted on child pornography charges in June 2016 and was registered as a sex offender.

Shulman currently faces a penalty of at least 10 years in prison — or 20 years in prison at most — a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.