ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A registered sex offender from Rochester was arrested on new child pornography charges, federal officials announced Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, 36-year-old Matthew Shulman of Rochester was charged with Attempted Production and Possession of Child Pornography.

If convicted, he will face a minimum penalty of 25 years in prison or a maximum of 50.

Investigators say Shulman engaged in sexually explicit online communications with an undercover New York State Police Deputy that he believed was an 11-year-old girl. During conversation exchanges, the 36-year-old attempted to persuade the undercover deputy to meet him for sex.

On Tuesday, homeland security investigators executed a search warrant and placed Shulman in custody. The exchanges with the deputy took place between May 2021 and June 2022.

Prosecutors say Shulman was previously convicted of possessing child pornography in 2016 and is a registered sex offender.

Prosecutors have not released what date the city resident will appear again in court.