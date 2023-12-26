ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A registered sex offender is facing further accusations of exposing himself to minors, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Goodrell has been accused of exposing intimate parts of his body to a seven-year-old girl in the Town of Canandaigua. The incident, according to deputies, happened on December 9, 2023. He was arrested and charged with first-degree public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

Goodrell was arraigned on these charges and was taken to the Ontario County Jail.

Goodrell was recently arrested after two separate, but similar, incidents. It was alleged he exposed his genitals to a child younger than 12 years old at the Tops in Farmington and that he touched himself in front of a seven-year-old boy. Both of those incidents resulted in him being charged with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child. He was released after both incidents.

Furthermore, authorities said Goodrell damaged his parole-issued ankle monitoring bracelet when he was taken to the police department.

Goodrell is a level three registered sex offender who was arrested back in 2017. Deputies said he exposed himself to two 11-year-old children at a Michael’s.

Deputies said there may be more incidents connected to Goodrell since he was in the area of Eastview Mall on December 6. Anyone who may have had an incident with Goodrell is asked to call (585)-394-4560.