ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Record Archive in Rochester released new surveillance video Monday of a break-in that happened January 30.

Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors of the record store overnight. Multiple items were stolen.

That same night, Comedy at the Carlson was also broken into in a similar manner.

Two more local businesses, Petit Poutinerie and Heroes Brewing, became victim to these smash-and-grabs Friday. Police are still investigating to determine whether the incidents are all related.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.