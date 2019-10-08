READ: Plea deal between Chris Collins and federal prosecutors

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters as he leaves the courthouse after a pretrial hearing in his insider-trading case, in New York. Collins is resigning from his seat ahead of an expected guilty plea in an insider trading case in which he was accused of leaking confidential information during an urgent phone call made from a White House picnic. Collins submitted a resignation letter Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 according to a spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It will take effect when Congress meets in a brief session on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The plea deal between former Congressman Chris Collins and federal prosecutors can be read in its entirety here.

Last week in federal court, Collins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI related to insider trading.

Collins’ son Cameron and Cameron’s fiancee’s father, Stephen Zarsky, also admitted to their roles in the case.

Collins’ guilty plea came hours after he formally left his position as one of western New York’s representatives in Congress.

He will be sentenced in January.