ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Franklin High School was placed on lockout Thursday morning after a student was shot at outside of the school, according to the Rochester Police Department.

According to the district, three students were walking into the entrance of the school near Norton Street. A suspect got out of the car, went towards the building, and fired several shots.

RPD says that a 16-year-old student was running to the school and was being followed by at least one suspect. The suspect fired a shot at the student, which missed him. Investigators believed that an incident occurred off-campus that may have caused this.

The district said that nobody was injured, but the school was placed on lockout out of precaution. Classes will continue as normal, however, all entrances and exits will be monitored.

The Rochester Police Department was called to the school to investigate as the district announced that police will be on campus Thursday and Friday during arrival and dismissal.

