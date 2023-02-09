The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday.

Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting.

According to prosecutors, Lane was identified as the shooter in part due to video evidence. They say Lane and Sampson knew each other.

“Rakeem Lane used his illegal weapon to shoot and kill Javon Sampson outside in a busy area,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement issued Thursday. “Rakeem Lane’s violent history proves that he is an ongoing danger to our community and is best served in the New York State Department of Corrections.”

Lane was convicted on one count of second degree murder and two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon. His sentencing is scheduled for March 15.