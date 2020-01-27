Pro-Dad bowl for RCSD students on Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District and the City of Rochester want to help dads be active with their children.

Fathers from all around Rochester were invited to the Pro-Dad Bowl on Sunday.

The event connects parents and students to services that encourage families to get healthy, stay active and find community support. The district said it’s a great way to give parents and dads the tools they need to raise excellent kids.

“These are just fathers that are engaged in their children’s lives and wanting to continue to support that overall engagement and providing them resources to continue doing the work they’ve been doing with their children,” Dr. Carlos Cotto of the district said.

“At the end of the day, it’s just empowering these men. It is important for our fathers to have a role in their children’s life.”

Everyone at the event was treated to pizza, wings and a viewing of the Pro-Bowl.