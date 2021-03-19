Prison time for Rochester man who pleaded guilty to burning trailer during May 30th riots

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Federal officials announced Friday that a Rochester man involved in the violent riots downtown last May will serve prison time.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced 25-year-old Javon Hardy of Rochester pleaded guilty to rioting and was sentenced to 12 months in prison, and he was also ordered to pay restitution of $14,504.

Authorities say Hardy burnt a mobile office trailer during the riot.

“Javon Hardy is one of 16 defendants charged in connection with violent protests that occurred in Rochester and Buffalo during a period of civil unrest in 2020, and the first to be sentenced to prison,” stated U.S. Attorney Kennedy. “While my Office will zealously protect every individual’s right to free speech, we will also zealously protect public safety by holding law breakers accountable for their criminal conduct.”

According to federal officials:

“The defendant, along with numerous other individuals, participated in a public protest near the Public Safety Building located at 185 Exchange Street. At various times during the protest, the gathering turned violent, resulting in significant property damage and looting.

During the course of his rioting, Hardy approached a mobile office trailer located at the corner of Court Street and Exchange Boulevard. After walking up the stairs to the trailer, the defendant reached through a broken window and lit an object inside the trailer which started the fire. Hardy exclaimed ‘Let that (expletive) burn,’ and ‘If it’s not on fire, I didn’t do my job.’ The burning of the trailer and defendant’s statements were captured on Facebook Live, which streamed the burning of the trailer on the internet. The mobile office trailer was completely destroyed by fire.”