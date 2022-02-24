ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is going to prison for his role in burning a Rochester Police Department vehicle during the violent downtown protests in May 2020, federal officials announced Thursday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 21-year-old Miguel Ramos was sentenced to serve 16 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution totaling $4,287 to the City of Rochester. He previously pleaded guilty to rioting last September.

That riot broke out at a protest over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

According to prosecutors, during the course of the protests, Ramos and others set fire to a marked RPD patrol vehicle parked in front of the Public Safety Building. The burning destroyed the vehicle and the events were streamed online in real time on Facebook Live.

The burning of the RPD car, which was completely destroyed, was broadcast, and recorded on Facebook Live, which streamed the burning online in real time. Ramos also took photographs of himself at the riot and sent those photographs to others via text message to encourage them to participate in the riot.

Javon Hardy, 25 was sentenced to 12 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $14,504 after pleading guilty to rioting in March. Two others, Shakell Sanks and Mackenzie Drechsler, pleaded guilty in June to lighting a parked car belonging to the City of Rochester Family Crisis Intervention Team on fire at the same protest event.