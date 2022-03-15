ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A prior sex offender has pleaded guilty to a new child pornography charge, federal officials announced Tuesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 50-year-old Jerry Stearns of Clifton Springs pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor following a prior conviction. He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years.

Authorities say in 2005, Stearns was convicted on a federal charge of possession of child pornography and sentenced to serve 120 months in prison and 10 years supervised release. They say in 2019, while still on supervised release, Stearns possessed images of child pornography, some of which depicted prepubescent minors.

Stearns is scheduled to be sentenced on July 13.