ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A convicted felon from Rochester was arrested on new child pornography charges, federal officials announced Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, 33-year-old Jason Koscielski of Rochester was charged with enticement of a minor, and possession of child pornography by an induvial with a prior sex offense conviction.

If convicted, he will face a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison or a maximum of 40.

Prosecutors say Koscielski was previously sentenced to 135 months in prison and 30 years of supervised release, for federal charges of distributing child pornography stemming from a 2011 arrest.

Upon his release in September 15, 2020, the local man admitted to his probation officer that he possessed an unmonitored cellular telephone. Inside, investigators found images and videos that they believed could constitute child pornography.

The following day he was charged with violating the conditions of his release, according to officials. Koscielski later pleaded guilty to offense and served another year in prison as a result.

He was once again let out of custody and began serving his second term of supervised release. Four months later, however, he was arrested after being discharged from a volunteer program in Rochester.

While bagging up the 33-year-old’s belongings from the volunteer center, police were alerted of yet another cellphone with suspected child pornography found inside the man’s bedroom.

A review of the cellphone by the FBI reveled Koscielski was taking part in several message conversations, during which he exchanged images of child pornography with two unidentified individuals and a 15-yeal-old minor victim.

Prosecutors have not release when the local man will appear again in court.