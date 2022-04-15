ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A registered sex offender was arrested on new child pornography charges, federal officials announced Thursday.

According to prosecutors, 48-year-old John Fadden of Savana N.Y., is charged with distribution and possession of child pornography via criminal complaint.

If convicted, the man will face a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 40.

Prosecutors say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received tips from Yahoo in February, 2021. User john_fadden@yahoo.com had uploaded approximately 185 image files of child pornography. The investigation promoted a search warrant at Fadden’s residence where officers seized more than 100 files of child pornography stored on a thumb drive.

Fadden is a a Level 3 registered sex offender, stemming from three convictions in 1991, 1992 and 2001. Officials say he was convicted for Sexual Abuse in the First Degree after making sexual contact with a person who was 11-years-old or younger.

The man is expected to be sentenced at a later date, according to U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire.