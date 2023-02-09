ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — In the wake of another Rochester Business being hit in a smash-and-grab type robbery, a private security consultant is sharing what preventative measures businesses can take to protect their property from being hit next.

It was a little after 1:15 am when Rochester Police were called to the Universal Liquor Store off University Ave. Where someone again used a car to plow through the entrance. Although this is becoming more common, there are preventative measures businesses can take.

For more than 30 years, Owens Shepard has run Enterprise Security Consulting and Training Inc. in Rochester. Since at least five businesses have been hit in smash-and-grab robberies, he says his company has received more calls from concerned clients.

“This is the worst I’ve seen it in all my years,” President Shepard said. “The whole running cars into buildings isn’t something I’m used to hearing. Not only the smash and grab but the cars being stolen to use in these things.”

To avoid being the next victim in a smash-and-grab attempt, Shepard urges businesses to put up barriers on the curb in front of their doors to stop cars.

“Concrete barriers in front of their doors, if not the concrete kind there’s metal kind that doesn’t allow you to go too far,” President Shepard continued. “Locking down their doors with gates and bars.”

Although it costs money, Shepard argues hiring a security firm to keep a physical presence outside your business is cheaper than replacing entire storefronts. And some companies offer services to respond immediately after your alarm goes off.

“If it’s local then that alarm will ring to us directly or the owner of that business,” President Shepard explained. “And we would go out and find out what’s going on. Create a report.”

Businesses should also make sure they’re doing everything they can to light up their whole parking lot and storefront so it’s easy to spot any suspicious activity and identify potential intruders. While double-checking to make sure your surveillance cameras are in good positions and of the best quality.

Rochester Police have not announced if this smash-and-grab robbery is connected to the previous business hit. But if you have any information, you’re urged to contact RPD where your tips can remain anonymous.