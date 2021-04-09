President of North Clinton Business Association on violence: ‘Work is going down the drain’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A busy neighborhood in Rochester is grieving, after a young man in his 20s was shot and killed in his car Thursday morning.

Residents in the North Clinton area tell us it’s known for businesses, families, and children filling the streets everyday. Albert Algarin, president of North Clinton Business Association says the same.

He says he’s put a lot of hard work into developing the storefronts along this area — and does it for both residents and merchants. The reason being, he loves it here.

“This is a great area, I mean besides what’s going on, it’s a great place to live, do business,” he said.

Algarin says all of his hard work into the community is affected when someone gets killed.

“All the efforts, work is going down the drain,” he said.

Capt. Frank Umbrino with Rochester Police Major Crimes Unit says he doesn’t believe this homicide has anything to do with the neighborhood either.

“I don’t know if it’s this neighborhood, it’s all over the place,” he said. “My message to business owners and residents is, I feel their pain, I feel sorry for them, they need to speak up make their voices heard.”

For Algarin – some of his frustrations lie in City Council’s recent decision to reduce the RPD budget within the next 1-3 years – and allocate funds to alternative crisis programs. Capt. Umbrino says he wants everyone to know whatever the solution is to all the violence, it has to be a team effort.

“It’s the police, it’s the community, it’s the judges, it’s the leaders in this community — government leaders,” Umbrino said.

For Algarin, his plan of action is an open invitation for city leaders, officials and merchants to come down to the neighborhood themselves and have that conversation.