ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The president of a Rochester-based company pleaded guilty to wire fraud after he was accused of selling a cheaper product to the US Army for higher profit, according to the US District Attorney’s Office.

In May 2015, the company received a contract from the Army to produce M98 Gas Particulate Filters — which are used to protect military personnel from chemical, biological, or explosive threats. If the filters don’t function properly, these contaminants will go through and potentially harm them.

According to the DA’s Office, the contract specified that Burnett Process must use filter paper that meets military specifications.

In 2019, the Army ordered over 3,000 filters for over $315,000. While making the filters, it was alleged that the company used cheaper filter papers from China that did not meet the requirements in the contract, nor were they properly tested.

Despite knowing this, Burnett Process’ president Reginald Cannon, 55, still told the Army that they used the correct filter paper, according to the DA’s Office.

“Manufacturers doing business with the United States Military must be held accountable to uphold the standards and terms of the contracts they sign,” stated U.S. Attorney Trini Ross. “Using components or parts that are not government approved, could result in harm to the members of our military.”

Cannon pleaded guilty on Wednesday. The charges he faces carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. He is scheduled for sentencing on August 30, 2023.