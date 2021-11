ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was shot on Portland Ave. in the City of Rochester just after midnight near Portland Ave., in the 400 block of the street around 12:30am Friday morning.

The man shot is 32 years old, and was dropped off at Strong Memorial for a shot to the chest. RPD says that they found a scene after the man was dropped off.

The 32 year old is in stable condition. RPD has no on in custody.