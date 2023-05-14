ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman riding an electric scooter was taken to Strong Hospital after failing to yield and colliding with a motor vehicle, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police say officers responded to Chili Ave and Thurston Rd. just before 6:15 p.m. Sunday for the report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle.

Upon their arrival, RPD says they found the electric scooter motorist to be a 49-year-old female Rochester resident suffering from a non-life-threatening upper body injury, as a result of the crash. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

RPD says an investigation revealed the woman on the scooter was northbound on Thurston Road as the vehicle was eastbound on Chili Ave when the two collided. They add the vehicle had a green light and the scooter failed to yield.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and was cooperative with the investigation, according to RPD.

Officers say it does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident. No traffic tickets were issued as a result to either party.