ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was killed in a car crash in the Town of Palmyra on Thursday afternoon, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that 89-year-old Barbara G. Farnsworth did not slow down at a stop sign, which led to her crashing into another car on Route 31.

Farnsworth was pronounced dead at the scene with a suspected spinal injury and the other driver was taken to Strong Hospital with apparent minor injuries.

No further information has been revealed.