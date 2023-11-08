ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman died on Friday after she was pinned underneath her lawnmower on Rabbit Ear Drive in Victor, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the area and found the operator of the mower, Lee J. Osburne, pinned underneath the machine. Firefighters and EMTs tried resuscitating her, but she was declared dead by the county coroner.

According to investigators, Osburne was driving the mower when she went over a retaining wall around 5 feet tall, landing on the ground and getting stuck under the mower. She received internal injuries as a result.

The age of the victim has not been revealed.