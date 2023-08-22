ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teacher at North Rose Wolcott Middle School is accused of sexually abusing a student and has been arrested after an investigation into the complaint, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Anthony Gill, 33, of Rochester was arrested for sex abuse in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Gill, a teacher for the North Rose Wolcott School District, allegedly touched a student inappropriately, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Gill was issued an appearance ticket, according to deputies, and will appear in court at a later date.