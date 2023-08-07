ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster police are looking for information from the public on the death of 16-year-old Kelly Anne Gaffield — a case that remains unsolved 28 years after she passed.

Gaffield was last seen in the area of Phillips Road on August 8, 1995. She was found dead on October 22 of that year in a wooded area in Webster.

To this day, police said they have not been able to determine the cause of her death and continue to ask the public for any information on the case.

If you have information on Gaffield’s death, you are asked to call 911 or send an email tip to wpdinvestigations@ci.webster.ny.us.