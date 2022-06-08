WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Webster Police Department announced Wednesday that New York State Police officers were dispatched to Route 104 at County Line Road for a motor vehicle that flipped over and was on fire — with the driver still trapped inside — on Saturday.

Webster Police Officer Matthew Gumina said he and several citizens that were traveling on Rt. 104 attempted to extricate the driver from the vehicle, but the driver was unable to get out of the vehicle.

Officers said several fire extinguishers were used in an attempt to knock down the flames but were unsuccessful to put the fire out.

Webster Police Officer Ethan Parrish said he arrived and was able to access the rear hatch of the vehicle, entered the vehicle, and pulled the driver out through the back of the burning vehicle, with assistance from the citizens on-scene.

The vehicle was eventually engulfed in fire and officers said any further rescue attempts wouldn’t have been possible.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement provided by the Webster Police Department, officials said:

“After viewing the body-worn camera footage of this incident, it is remarkable and humbling to see the amount of citizens who stopped to help not only the driver of the vehicle involved, but also the Webster Police Officers.”

Officers said the New York State Police Department subsequently took over the investigation into what caused the accident.