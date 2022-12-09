ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster police announced on Friday they are investigating incidents linked to tire pressure spikes on Five Mile Line Road.

Webster police said that the spikes were found in the roadway. The spikes are triangular and have four sharp points — with one point sticking straight upward.

It is currently unclear how many incidents were caused by these spikes, but the Webster Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call 911.

