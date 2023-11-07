ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Village of Clyde has released a statement as a police investigation into the Clyde-Savannah Varsity Football team continues.

On Tuesday, the village’s Board of Trustees sent out a statement expressing their surprise and disappointment with the accusations and events. They add that they will not be releasing any information about the investigation.

The school district sent out a letter November 2, announcing the football team was unable to participate in school events due to an incident involving multiple team members. The Clyde Police Department says that they are investigating a recording of the incident.

So far, no details have been confirmed as to what the incident is, but the district says that it does involve “disciplinary actions.” The village and law enforcement will release a full statement in the future without jeopardizing the case.



Full Statement from the Village of Clyde:

“We as a village are saddened, surprised, and disappointed with the events/alleged

accusations surrounding our school district. Be advised that this is an active investigation.

Due to the sensitivity, and ages of those involved with this investigation we cannot

comment any further at this time. We would like to thank all law enforcement officials

who have been involved, spent many hours, and are continuing to, with a difficult task at

hand. At this point if you have any details, questions, or video footage concerning this

matter please contact The Clyde police department. You can be assured that when we

can, without jeopardizing the case, we (The village and law enforcement involved) will

release a full statement. It is imperative that everyone remembers that this IS an active

investigation prior to commenting.“



“On behalf of the Village of Clyde board of Trustee’s

Mayor Jerry Fremouw.”