ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton police are investigating a rollover crash that occurred on Elmwood Avenue overnight into Thursday.

It is currently unclear what caused the crash to occur, but police said that minor injuries were reported.

The area of Elmwood Avenue between East Avenue and Ambassador Drive was shut down for some time, but the area has since re-opened.

