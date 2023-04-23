ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A vehicle was found in flames partially in the gorge near Carthage Drive Sunday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police responded to Carthage Drive Sunday morning for the report of a vehicle partially in the gorge.

Officers say they found a vehicle who was partially down in the embankment that was fully engulfed in flames. The Rochester Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation suggested a vehicle was abandoned in the area. They add a check of the area showed that no one was nearby, and there were no reports of any injuries.

RPD says the investigation remains ongoing.