ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A utility truck struck a railway bridge on Tuesday in the area of East Avenue in Shortsville, damaging the foundation, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that the truck, which was owned by Ferguson Electric, was heading north at the intersection of East Ave. and Clark Street. The truck then hit the bridge north of Clark Street.

According to investigators, the height clearance of the bridge was 9’6″ while the truck had a height clearance of 12’8″.

FingerLakes Railway arrived at the scene and concluded that the crash caused the bridge to move around 1.5″ off of its foundation. The rail line that goes over the bridge will be shut down as the damage is being assessed.

The driver of the truck, 45-year-old Gregory Hale, was issued a ticket for failing to obey a traffic control device.