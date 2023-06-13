CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — UPDATE: An amber alert out of Cortland County has been canceled after two children were found safe at a relative’s home in Syracuse, police confirm to NewsChannel 9.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office issued the amber alert just before 4:45 a.m. Tuesday after two young kids, just two and three years old, were last seen Sunday night in the City of Cortland. They were reported missing to police, a day after.

The father police were looking for is on his way back to Cortland County where he will be interviewed by investigators. At this time, no charges have been filed.

In partnership with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, Syracuse Police found the 2015 Red Chevy Equinox in a vacant parking lot along the 3000 block of Erie Boulevard East. That’s near Thompson Road in Syracuse.

Our NewsChannel 9 photojournalist, Tom Cunningham, was there on the scene with Syracuse Police after tips from the community-led officers there.

The sheriff’s office will not elaborate as to why they felt the kids were in danger, prompting the Amber Alert.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

ORIGINAL POST BELOW:

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred near North Main St., in Cortland, NY at about 11:00 PM on 6/11/2023.



The CHILD, Anthony M. Bowman III is a Black male, approximately 3 years 11 months old with short, brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 45 pounds. Anthony was last seen wearing Orange t-shirt, khaki shorts, Paw Patrol sandles.



The CHILD, Aaliyah E. Bowman is a Black female, approximately 2 years 4 months old with curly, brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs about 25 pounds. Aaliyah was last seen wearing Purple onesie with a dark purple heart, multi-colored skirt, flip flops.



The SUSPECT, Anthony M. Bowman Jr. is a Black male, approximately 30 years old with short, brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet 0 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing Unknown. Tattoos: Lower left arm – Virgo symbol, Right upper arm – Cross and Ribbon



The VEHICLE has been identified as a Red SUV Chevrolet Equinox in Driver’s door damage condition with NY license plate number KYV2137. Spare tire and rim on driver’s side