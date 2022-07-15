CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist died following a vehicle crash in the area of Union Street and Morgan Road in the evening hours of Friday, according to Chili police officers.

Officers said that, around 9 p.m., the victim hit a car that was pulling out after stopping at a stop sign. He died on the scene after the crash.

The roadway has been blocked off from traffic as Chili police officers continue to investigate the incident.

No official information has been released regarding the victim or the crash.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.