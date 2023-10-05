ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist and his passenger are hospitalized with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Arcadia early Thursday morning, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3 a.m. on Fairville Maple Ridge Road, deputies said that 43-year-old Daniel R. Roland was riding his motorcycle with a passenger, identified as 44-year-old Melissa R. Allen.

While riding the motorcycle, it collided with a deer, sending both Roland and Allen off of the motorcycle. Deputies said they found them unresponsive at the scene.

The pair were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight and are in critical condition at this time.

