ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Retired Rochester Police Officer Keith Booker is being described as a man of faith, community and joy. He was fatally shot this weekend, the city’s 62nd homicide to-date.

Monroe County Undersheriff Korey Brown first encountered Keith Booker when he was at the academy where Booker was his platoon sergeant. He says Booker will be remembered by many in the law enforcement family as selfless person who shared his abundance of love for the city both in and out of uniform.

“He’s a tremendous loss to the community. I feel so bad for his family, I feel so bad for the RPD family. I think we both retired from RPD in 2017, so not that long ago, it just happened. He’s got a young child at home. It’s just ….it’s just a tragic loss to our community, again,” says Undersheriff Brown.

A unique detail Brown shares about his former colleague: Booker was incredibly fast. So fast he nearly qualified for the Olympics in the 100 meter hurdles. That athleticism helped Booker both professionally during serious situations, and in building relationships with youth.

“He was like lightening — I mean he was just gone!” Brown said. “He would call out on the radio with a foot chase, and he’s be like, ‘Just wait a second’ and he’d catch him, he was just so fast! He would take kids, you know, older kids, teens, young adults, and he’d be in full uniform and he’d race them down the street […] and win.”

The Undersheriff also said he will always remember Officer Booker’s uplifting smile, adding his positive energy and dedication to helping others is something everyone can strive to embody in his honor.

“I just want his family to know I’m praying for him, we’re all praying for their family,” Brown said. “It’s such a tragic loss. We’re here if they need anything. He was just a great person, a great man. Mentored a lot of people, and leaves a lot of things that people can say, okay I should do that.”